RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Upgraded to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.84. 187,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,654. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $110.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.04. The company's fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 994.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 219,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,738 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company's stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

