Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Rare Element Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) shares gapped down premarket—they closed at $1.03, opened at $0.9840, last traded at $1.00 on volume of 97,013 shares, a drop of 4.3%.
  • The stock trades around its moving averages (50‑day $1.09, 200‑day $0.96) and the company has a market cap of $508.89 million, a negative P/E (-49.30) and beta 1.03; Rare Element holds the Bear Lodge rare‑earth project and the Sundance Gold project in Wyoming.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rare Element Resources.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $0.9840. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 97,013 shares traded.

Rare Element Resources Stock Down 4.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $508.89 million, a P/E ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

