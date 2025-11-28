Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Get Rare Element Resources alerts: Sign Up

Rare Element Resources Stock Down 4.3%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:REEMF Get Free Report ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $0.9840. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 97,013 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $508.89 million, a P/E ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

