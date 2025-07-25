Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Price

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Raymond James Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.45.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. 2,212,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,850. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. Tractor Supply's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,657.84. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,737,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in Tractor Supply by 39.7% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,872 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 91,651 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Bey Douglas LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

