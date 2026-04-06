Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 1.86% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RJF. Weiss Ratings upgraded Raymond James Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $176.00 target price on Raymond James Financial and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $179.83.

Get RJF alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial Stock Up 0.1%

RJF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.35. 125,917 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a 200 day moving average of $160.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James Financial has a 12-month low of $117.57 and a 12-month high of $177.66.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.83 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raymond James Financial will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James Financial

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 29,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.34, for a total transaction of $4,206,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,627,431.24. This represents a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,372 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,295 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2,000.9% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm's core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Raymond James Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Raymond James Financial wasn't on the list.

While Raymond James Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here