Raymond R. Oneglia Sells 100,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $2,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,000. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. 352,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,262. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. CWM LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Tutor Perini from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

