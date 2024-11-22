Raymond R. Oneglia Sells 50,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,000. This represents a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tutor Perini stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. 352,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,262. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Tutor Perini's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. CWM LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Tutor Perini from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

