Reach (LON:RCH) Posts Earnings Results

Reach ( LON:RCH Get Free Report ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 10.70 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Reach had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

RCH opened at GBX 74 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 73.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.75. Reach has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.10 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112.80 ($1.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £233.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01.

About Reach

Reach plc is the UK's and Ireland's largest commercial news publisher. It is home to over 120 trusted brands, from national titles like the Mirror, Express, Daily Record and Daily Star, to local brands like MyLondon, BelfastLive and the Manchester Evening News. With a purpose to enlighten, empower and entertain through brilliant journalism, these brands deliver the latest news, entertainment and sport to communities throughout the UK and Ireland and around the world every day.

