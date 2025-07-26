Free Trial
Real Estate Stocks To Consider - July 26th

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2025
Wells Fargo & Company logo with Finance background

Key Points

  • Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Capital One Financial are highlighted as the top real estate stocks to watch based on high trading volumes.
  • Wells Fargo has a market cap of $274.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.43, showing strong financial metrics amidst fluctuating stock prices.
  • Capital One Financial's stock is currently trading at $212.61, with a 52-week high of $232.45, indicating significant market interest.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.
Wells Fargo & Company, Bank of America, and Capital One Financial are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that own, develop, operate or finance property holdings—such as office buildings, apartment complexes and shopping centers. They include real estate investment trusts (REITs) and property development firms, generating income through rents, sales profits and mortgage interest. By buying real estate stocks, investors gain exposure to property market returns—dividends and capital appreciation—without directly purchasing physical real estate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $84.25. 14,071,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,653,194. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $274.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. 24,453,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,373,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $365.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.61. 4,501,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.47. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

