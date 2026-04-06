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Real Estate Stocks To Watch Today - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
American Tower logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names American Tower (AMT), Blackstone (BX) and Apollo Global Management (APO) as the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among real estate stocks in recent days.
  • American Tower (AMT) is a leading global REIT that owns and operates over 224,000 communications sites and maintains a growing U.S. data‑center footprint.
  • Blackstone (BX) and Apollo (APO) are large alternative asset managers specializing in real estate, private equity, credit and infrastructure, providing diversified investor exposure to property and related markets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

American Tower, Blackstone, and Apollo Global Management are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage, or finance property—this includes real estate investment trusts (REITs), homebuilders, property managers, and commercial landlords. For investors, they provide exposure to the property market through potential dividend income and capital appreciation, while being sensitive to interest rates, rental market conditions, and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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