RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Sells $420,099.60 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 28,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $420,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,156,092 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,235.16. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gopal Ajay Madan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Gopal Ajay Madan sold 30,196 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $394,359.76.

RealReal Stock Performance

RealReal stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 1,302,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,950. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.54. The company's fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $173.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $169.01 million. RealReal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REAL. BTIG Research lifted their price target on RealReal from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RealReal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 52.8% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter worth $59,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

