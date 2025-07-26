Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Announces Earnings Results

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 141.20 ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.78%.

LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,584 ($75.04) on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,047.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,059.55. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,034 ($54.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,626 ($75.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of £38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,700 ($76.60) to GBX 6,000 ($80.63) and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($71.23) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 5,219.25 ($70.14).

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world's best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands. Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years. We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide. At Reckitt, we're all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

