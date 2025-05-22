Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Shares Up 0.2% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,898.10 ($65.68) and last traded at GBX 4,898.10 ($65.68). 1,770,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,657,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,886 ($65.52).

Get RKT alerts: Sign Up

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 0.2%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,944.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,983.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 349.70 ($4.69) EPS for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reckitt Benckiser Group plc will post 331.2110727 EPS for the current year.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 121.70 ($1.63) per share. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group's previous dividend of $80.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Reckitt Benckiser Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reckitt Benckiser Group

In related news, insider Kris Licht sold 3,799 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,177 ($69.42), for a total value of £196,674.23 ($263,744.44). Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Reckitt Benckiser Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reckitt Benckiser Group wasn't on the list.

While Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here