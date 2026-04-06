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Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Recruit logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down pre-market, falling from a prior close of $46.7220 to an open of $44.85 and last trading at $42.15 on light volume (1,558 shares).
  • The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E of 28.25 and a beta of 1.59, with a 50‑day moving average of $43.97 versus a 200‑day moving average of $50.14; Recruit is a global provider of HR, staffing and recruitment technology services.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.7220, but opened at $44.85. Recruit shares last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 1,558 shares.

Recruit Trading Up 3.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14.

Recruit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of human resources, staffing and information services that connects employers and jobseekers through a mix of technology platforms, staffing operations and media services. The company operates a broad suite of recruitment-related offerings, spanning online job search, placement services, temporary staffing and employer advertising, aiming to streamline hiring and workforce management for organizations of varying sizes and industries.

Its product and service set includes global career platforms and job boards, staffing and talent-sourcing operations, and HR-related software and data services that support talent acquisition and employer branding.

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