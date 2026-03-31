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Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Trading 14.1% Higher - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Recruit logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) rose 14.1% on Tuesday, trading as high and last at $44.54 versus a prior close of $39.05, on volume of about 4,377 shares (down ~7% from its average daily volume).
  • The stock's technical and valuation metrics include a 50‑day simple moving average of $44.83, a 200‑day SMA of $50.52, a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E of 28.96 and a beta of 1.59.
  • Company profile: Recruit Holdings is a Japan‑based provider of human resources, staffing and information services offering online job platforms, staffing operations and HR software/data services globally.
  • Interested in Recruit? Here are five stocks we like better.

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF - Get Free Report) rose 14.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.54 and last traded at $44.54. Approximately 4,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.0524.

Recruit Price Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Recruit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of human resources, staffing and information services that connects employers and jobseekers through a mix of technology platforms, staffing operations and media services. The company operates a broad suite of recruitment-related offerings, spanning online job search, placement services, temporary staffing and employer advertising, aiming to streamline hiring and workforce management for organizations of varying sizes and industries.

Its product and service set includes global career platforms and job boards, staffing and talent-sourcing operations, and HR-related software and data services that support talent acquisition and employer branding.

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