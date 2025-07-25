Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $11.46. Recruit shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 841,378 shares changing hands.

Recruit Trading Down 1.0%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.13 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 22.63%. On average, analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

