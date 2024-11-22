Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,430,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session's volume of 1,143,657 shares.The stock last traded at $8.38 and had previously closed at $7.30.

Red Cat Trading Up 27.3 %

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of -0.07.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,958 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

