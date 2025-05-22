Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share and revenue of $388.77 million for the quarter. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get RRGB alerts: Sign Up

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

RRGB stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The business's 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRGB shares. CL King upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRGB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart sold 11,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $50,340.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,525,435.30. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 52,759 shares of company stock worth $227,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 38.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers wasn't on the list.

While Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here