Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 7.5% - Here's Why

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN - Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.77. 1,807,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,547,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Get Redfin alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Redfin from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Redfin from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.98.

View Our Latest Research Report on RDFN

Redfin Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $278.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 282.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Redfin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Redfin wasn't on the list.

While Redfin currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here