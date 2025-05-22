Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on RWT. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jones Trading reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 152,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,384. The company has a current ratio of 44.36, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $726.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business's 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 61,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 633.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 70,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 60,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

