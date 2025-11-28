Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Trading 11.1% Higher - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Regencell Bioscience logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 11.1% intraday to $12.34 (high $12.39) on very light trading—25,700 shares versus an average session volume of about 7.89 million.
  • Weiss Ratings reissued a Sell (e+) rating and the stock's consensus on MarketBeat is currently a Sell.
  • Regencell is a Traditional Chinese medicine bioscience company developing TCM treatments for neurocognitive disorders (ADHD, autism), and institutional ownership is very low at about 0.13% despite several funds taking small stakes.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Shares of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC - Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.34. 25,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,891,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Regencell Bioscience presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGC

Regencell Bioscience Stock Up 7.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20.

Institutional Trading of Regencell Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGC. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Regencell Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Regencell Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regencell Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Regencell Bioscience Right Now?

Before you consider Regencell Bioscience, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regencell Bioscience wasn't on the list.

While Regencell Bioscience currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom Cover
7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom


We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...

Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.

That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.

  1. The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
  2. The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
  3. Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.

Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.

And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...

Simply enter your email below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
An $8 trillion-dollar discovery 17,000 ft underwater
An $8 trillion-dollar discovery 17,000 ft underwater
From Porter & Company (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet?
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet?
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines