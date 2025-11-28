Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Trading 11.1% Higher - Here's What Happened

Shares of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC - Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.34. 25,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,891,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Regencell Bioscience presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Regencell Bioscience Stock Up 7.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGC. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Regencell Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Regencell Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

