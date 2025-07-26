Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Shares Unloaded Rep. J. French Hill

Representative J. French Hill (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF. In a filing disclosed on July 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Regions Financial stock on June 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "J FRENCH HILL - REVOCABLE TRUST" account.

Representative J. French Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Loews NYSE: L on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Fortrea NASDAQ: FTRE on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Lazard NYSE: LAZ on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Spectrum Brands NYSE: SPB on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company NYSE: WFC on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Blackstone NYSE: BX on 6/23/2025.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Regions Financial stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial's payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $279,103,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank's stock worth $456,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $53,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank's stock worth $675,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank's stock worth $129,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company's stock.

About Representative Hill

French Hill (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hill (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Hill is the founder and chairman of Delta Trust & Bank. He has served as senior policy advisor to President George H.W. Bush, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury and senior advisor to Governor Mike Huckabee.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

