Relx (LON:REL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2025
Relx logo with Industrials background

Key Points

  • Relx reported earnings per share of GBX 63.50 ($0.85) for the quarter, along with a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 20.34%.
  • The company's stock opened at GBX 3,937 ($52.91), showing a decline of 0.9% despite a market cap of £72.80 billion.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective for Relx from GBX 4,890 ($65.72) to GBX 4,920 ($66.12), maintaining an "overweight" rating.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.
Relx (LON:REL - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 63.50 ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Relx had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 20.34%.

Relx Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 3,937 ($52.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,965.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,923.53. The stock has a market cap of £72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 2,968 ($39.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,205 ($56.51).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 4,890 ($65.72) to GBX 4,920 ($66.12) and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday.

Relx Company Profile

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

Earnings History for Relx (LON:REL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

