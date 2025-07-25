Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Price Up 4.2% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY - Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.02. 3,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 55,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REMYY. Berenberg Bank raised Remy Cointreau to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Remy Cointreau from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be issued a $0.0723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

