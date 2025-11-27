Renishaw (LON:RSW) Insider Sells £11,780,332.50 in Stock

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW - Get Free Report) insider D John Deer sold 342,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,435, for a total transaction of £11,780,332.50.

D John Deer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, D John Deer sold 207,050 shares of Renishaw stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,435, for a total transaction of £7,112,167.50.

Renishaw Price Performance

Shares of Renishaw stock traded down GBX 4.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,410.27. The stock had a trading volume of 44,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,707. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Renishaw plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,100 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,780. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 3,558.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,132.22.

Renishaw (LON:RSW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 137.80 EPS for the quarter. Renishaw had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,900 price objective on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, September 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 3,340 to GBX 3,940 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renishaw presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,920.

About Renishaw

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems. Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they're making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes. We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

