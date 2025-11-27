Free Trial
Renishaw (LON:RSW) Insider Sells £906,031,675.80 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • Renishaw insider Richard McMurtry sold 26,376,468 shares on November 25 at an average price of GBX 3,435, generating £906,031,675.80 in proceeds.
  • Renishaw shares traded down about 0.1% to GBX 3,410.27 after the trade; the company has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.6.
  • Analysts hold a consensus "Hold" rating with a consensus price target around GBX 3,920, though UBS and Deutsche Bank have set higher targets (GBX 3,900 and GBX 3,940 respectively).
Renishaw plc (LON:RSW - Get Free Report) insider Richard McMurtry sold 26,376,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,435, for a total transaction of £906,031,675.80.

Richard McMurtry also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 23rd, Richard McMurtry sold 8,254 shares of Renishaw stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550, for a total transaction of £293,017.
  • On Tuesday, September 23rd, Richard McMurtry sold 720 shares of Renishaw stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550, for a total transaction of £25,560.

Renishaw Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of RSW traded down GBX 4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,410.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 44,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,707. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. Renishaw plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,100 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,780. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 3,558.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,132.22.

Renishaw (LON:RSW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 137.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renishaw had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSW shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,900 price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,340 to GBX 3,940 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Renishaw has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,920.

Renishaw Company Profile

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems. Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they're making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes. We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

