Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,683.14 and traded as low as GBX 3,500. Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 3,551.66, with a volume of 128,324 shares changing hands.

Get Renishaw alerts: Sign Up

Renishaw Trading Down 4.5%

The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 3,950.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,683.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Renishaw (LON:RSW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 68.80 EPS for the quarter. Renishaw had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renishaw Company Profile

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems. Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they're making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes. We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together. This means working with our customers to make the products and the materials that are going to be needed for the future. We believe that our purpose is incredibly relevant in today's environment where the pace of change in technology is faster than ever.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Renishaw, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Renishaw wasn't on the list.

While Renishaw currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here