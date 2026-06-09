Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Morningstar, Inc. NASDAQ: MORN. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Morningstar stock on May 6th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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Morningstar Trading Down 2.3%

Morningstar stock opened at $181.51 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.08 and a 1 year high of $316.71. The firm's 50-day moving average is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average is $189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.77. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.91 million.

Key Stories Impacting Morningstar

Here are the key news stories impacting Morningstar this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MORN shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Morningstar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Morningstar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Morningstar in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $257.00 to $193.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morningstar presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $236.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morningstar

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $1,205,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 8,114,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,872,005.16. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,720 shares of company stock valued at $11,169,471. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Morningstar by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,136,213 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $246,910,000 after purchasing an additional 523,387 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 608,244 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $141,119,000 after buying an additional 314,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,367,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 1,196.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 260,978 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $56,713,000 after buying an additional 240,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 187,128 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $43,416,000 after buying an additional 146,693 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar's proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

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