Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Quanta Services, Inc. NYSE: PWR. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Quanta Services stock on May 14th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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Quanta Services Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:PWR opened at $694.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.93 and a 12 month high of $788.75. The company has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 95.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.40.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,992,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,540,000. Wellington Grp LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the construction company's stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the construction company's stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial set a $851.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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