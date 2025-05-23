Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Booking Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: BKNG. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Booking stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Moody's NYSE: MCO on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dollar General NYSE: DG on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lowe's Companies NYSE: LOW on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 4/11/2025.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $22.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5,319.30. 65,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,629. The business's 50 day moving average price is $4,807.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,895.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,379.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $20.39 earnings per share. Booking's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Booking's payout ratio is 23.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised Booking from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5,299.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $522,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 179.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Booking by 4.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,286 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $87,941,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

