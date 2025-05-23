Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Fiserv, Inc. NYSE: FI. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fiserv stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Moody's NYSE: MCO on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dollar General NYSE: DG on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lowe's Companies NYSE: LOW on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 4/11/2025.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.07. 4,192,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,582. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.25 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Fiserv from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.20.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,059,063,000 after buying an additional 535,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,390,793,000 after buying an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,435,280,000 after acquiring an additional 218,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,376,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,829,451,000 after acquiring an additional 253,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

