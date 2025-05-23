Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Linde plc NASDAQ: LIN. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Linde stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Moody's NYSE: MCO on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dollar General NYSE: DG on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lowe's Companies NYSE: LOW on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 4/11/2025.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $459.37. 590,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,393. The company has a market cap of $216.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $451.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde's payout ratio is 43.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,477 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.74, for a total transaction of $1,163,545.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $610,662. The trade was a 65.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $503.11.

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

