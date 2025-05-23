Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. NYSE: MPC. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Marathon Petroleum stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Moody's NYSE: MCO on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dollar General NYSE: DG on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lowe's Companies NYSE: LOW on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 4/11/2025.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.27. The company had a trading volume of 691,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $183.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $175.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,389,630,000 after buying an additional 4,367,774 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $582,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,090,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,427,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

