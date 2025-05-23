Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Netflix, Inc. NASDAQ: NFLX. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Netflix stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Moody's NYSE: MCO on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dollar General NYSE: DG on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lowe's Companies NYSE: LOW on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 4/11/2025.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,186.87. 1,345,580 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,031.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $957.63. The stock has a market cap of $505.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,211.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,868 shares of company stock valued at $138,483,256. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Netflix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,863 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 593 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,102.79.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

