Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. NASDAQ: AMZN. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Moody's NYSE: MCO on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dollar General NYSE: DG on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lowe's Companies NYSE: LOW on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 4/11/2025.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0%

Amazon.com stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.99. The stock had a trading volume of 33,275,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,929,495. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $189.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after purchasing an additional 984,570 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $14,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,996 shares of company stock valued at $6,316,899 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.09.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

