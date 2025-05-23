Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Deere & Company NYSE: DE. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Deere & Company stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Moody's NYSE: MCO on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dollar General NYSE: DG on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lowe's Companies NYSE: LOW on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 4/11/2025.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $4.64 on Friday, hitting $511.01. 420,423 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $472.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.60.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm's revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $516.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,094,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 61,215.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $822,781,000 after buying an additional 1,750,163 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $541,437,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $571,073,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Deere & Company by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,792,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

