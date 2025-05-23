Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Evergy, Inc. NASDAQ: EVRG. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Evergy stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Get Evergy alerts: Sign Up

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Moody's NYSE: MCO on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dollar General NYSE: DG on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lowe's Companies NYSE: LOW on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 4/11/2025.

Evergy Trading Up 0.7%

Evergy stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.71. 620,191 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The firm's 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $212,132,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Evergy by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,362,000 after buying an additional 1,439,450 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 8,154.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,128,000 after acquiring an additional 961,780 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,444,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 15,406.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company's stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evergy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $72.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Evergy

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Evergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evergy wasn't on the list.

While Evergy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here