Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Magna International Inc. NYSE: MGA. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Magna International stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Moody's NYSE: MCO on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dollar General NYSE: DG on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lowe's Companies NYSE: LOW on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 4/11/2025.

Magna International Price Performance

MGA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 467,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Magna International's revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Magna International's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magna International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Veritas upgraded shares of Magna International to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Magna International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Magna International by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 412,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,228,000 after buying an additional 172,754 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Magna International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 112,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Magna International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,280 shares of the company's stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,395,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,087,000 after buying an additional 822,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company's stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

