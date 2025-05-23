Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Mondelez International, Inc. NASDAQ: MDLZ. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Mondelez International stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Moody's NYSE: MCO on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dollar General NYSE: DG on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lowe's Companies NYSE: LOW on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 4/11/2025.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,318,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The business's 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company's stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,742,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,856,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,225 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Dbs Bank cut Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Argus lowered shares of Mondelez International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.55.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

