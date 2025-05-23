Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hershey stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Moody's NYSE: MCO on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dollar General NYSE: DG on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lowe's Companies NYSE: LOW on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 4/11/2025.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Hershey's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Hershey by 2.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,691 shares of the company's stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company's stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,189 shares of the company's stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $161.40.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

