Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. NYSE: TMO. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Moody's NYSE: MCO on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dollar General NYSE: DG on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lowe's Companies NYSE: LOW on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 4/11/2025.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded down $6.14 on Friday, reaching $394.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.49 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $148.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.11 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 219,621 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $109,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $667.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $607.43.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

