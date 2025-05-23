Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of VF Corporation NYSE: VFC. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in VF stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Moody's NYSE: MCO on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dollar General NYSE: DG on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lowe's Companies NYSE: LOW on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 4/11/2025.

VF Price Performance

VF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,519,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,297. The stock's fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. VF Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $29.02.

VF (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business's revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VF Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. VF's dividend payout ratio is presently -30.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of VF from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of VF from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of VF from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on VF from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VFC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $83,153,000 after buying an additional 211,440 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its position in VF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in VF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company's stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About VF

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

See Also

