Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Adobe stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.66. 1,122,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,518,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.13 and a 52 week high of $416.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after buying an additional 1,952,994 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Adobe by 8,006.6% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock worth $562,109,000 after buying an additional 1,573,849 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock worth $912,705,000 after acquiring an additional 920,353 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after acquiring an additional 742,646 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $331.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe heads into earnings with investors still watching for upside from its AI products, including Firefly and GenStudio, which bulls see as key growth drivers.

Adobe heads into earnings with investors still watching for upside from its AI products, including Firefly and GenStudio, which bulls see as key growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Options traders are bracing for a sizable post-earnings move, suggesting the report could be a catalyst if Adobe delivers a meaningful surprise.

Options traders are bracing for a sizable post-earnings move, suggesting the report could be a catalyst if Adobe delivers a meaningful surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe is set to report fiscal Q2 results on June 11, making the upcoming print the main near-term event for the stock.

Adobe is set to report fiscal Q2 results on June 11, making the upcoming print the main near-term event for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggests a new CEO could help Adobe make bolder AI moves, but the likely internal succession has created more questions than clarity for investors.

Some commentary suggests a new CEO could help Adobe make bolder AI moves, but the likely internal succession has created more questions than clarity for investors. Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Adobe is “not low enough to own,” citing tougher competition and arguing that the software-as-a-service group is shrinking, which added to bearish sentiment.

Jim Cramer said Adobe is “not low enough to own,” citing tougher competition and arguing that the software-as-a-service group is shrinking, which added to bearish sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage ahead of earnings have highlighted concerns about rising GenAI competition, macro pressure, and frustration with Adobe’s recent performance.

Analysts and media coverage ahead of earnings have highlighted concerns about rising GenAI competition, macro pressure, and frustration with Adobe’s recent performance. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been weak year to date, and several previews noted that investors are questioning whether Adobe can reaccelerate growth enough to justify a rebound.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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