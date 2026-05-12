Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kraft Heinz stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $121,480.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 197,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,806,249.42. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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