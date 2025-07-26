Rep. J. French Hill Sells Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Stock

Representative J. French Hill (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: FTRE. In a filing disclosed on July 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fortrea stock on June 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MARTHA M HILL - SEP IRA" account.

Representative J. French Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Loews NYSE: L on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Lazard NYSE: LAZ on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Spectrum Brands NYSE: SPB on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company NYSE: WFC on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Blackstone NYSE: BX on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Regions Financial NYSE: RF on 6/23/2025.

Fortrea Price Performance

FTRE stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.63 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 29.43%. Analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTRE shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTRE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 9,577.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortrea by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Fortrea by 1,218.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter.

About Representative Hill

French Hill (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hill (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Hill is the founder and chairman of Delta Trust & Bank. He has served as senior policy advisor to President George H.W. Bush, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury and senior advisor to Governor Mike Huckabee.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

