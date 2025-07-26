Rep. J. French Hill Sells Off Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Representative J. French Hill (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Intel Corporation NASDAQ: INTC. In a filing disclosed on July 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Intel stock on June 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "J FRENCH HILL - REVOCABLE TRUST" account.

Representative J. French Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Fortrea NASDAQ: FTRE on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Lazard NYSE: LAZ on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Spectrum Brands NYSE: SPB on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company NYSE: WFC on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Blackstone NYSE: BX on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Regions Financial NYSE: RF on 6/23/2025.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The business's 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $62,654,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,379,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

About Representative Hill

French Hill (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hill (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Hill is the founder and chairman of Delta Trust & Bank. He has served as senior policy advisor to President George H.W. Bush, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury and senior advisor to Governor Mike Huckabee.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

