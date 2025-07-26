Rep. J. French Hill Sells Off Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Representative J. French Hill (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. NYSE: SPB. In a filing disclosed on July 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Spectrum Brands stock on June 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "J FRENCH HILL - REVOCABLE TRUST" account.

Representative J. French Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Loews NYSE: L on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Fortrea NASDAQ: FTRE on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Lazard NYSE: LAZ on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company NYSE: WFC on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Blackstone NYSE: BX on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Regions Financial NYSE: RF on 6/23/2025.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts: Sign Up

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SPB stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.90. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $96.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $675.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Spectrum Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.95%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 634,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,592,000 after buying an additional 372,630 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 38.4% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 730,000 shares of the company's stock worth $52,232,000 after purchasing an additional 202,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,178 shares of the company's stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 197,263 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 403.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 233,800 shares of the company's stock worth $19,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 33.1% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 750,029 shares of the company's stock worth $53,665,000 after purchasing an additional 186,729 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura sold 5,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $330,328.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 718,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,814,089.79. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Hill

French Hill (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hill (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Hill is the founder and chairman of Delta Trust & Bank. He has served as senior policy advisor to President George H.W. Bush, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury and senior advisor to Governor Mike Huckabee.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spectrum Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spectrum Brands wasn't on the list.

While Spectrum Brands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here