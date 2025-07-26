Rep. J. French Hill Sells Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares

Representative J. French Hill (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Wells Fargo & Company NYSE: WFC. In a filing disclosed on July 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Wells Fargo & Company stock on June 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "J FRENCH HILL - REVOCABLE TRUST" account.

Representative J. French Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Loews NYSE: L on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Fortrea NASDAQ: FTRE on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Lazard NYSE: LAZ on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Spectrum Brands NYSE: SPB on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Blackstone NYSE: BX on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Regions Financial NYSE: RF on 6/23/2025.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4%

WFC stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $274.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. Wells Fargo & Company's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is 27.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,104 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,926,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $353,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Phillip Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.39.

About Representative Hill

French Hill (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hill (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Hill is the founder and chairman of Delta Trust & Bank. He has served as senior policy advisor to President George H.W. Bush, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury and senior advisor to Governor Mike Huckabee.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

