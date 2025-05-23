Rep. John McGuire Buys UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock

Representative John McGuire (R-Virginia) recently bought shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated NYSE: UNH. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on April 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MERRILL LYNCH SEP IRA" account.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,808,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,058. The firm has a market cap of $267.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 35.18%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristen Gil bought 3,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R.H. Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,483,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 482 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered UnitedHealth Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $677.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

About Representative McGuire

John McGuire (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. McGuire (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. John McGuire was born in Richmond, Virginia. McGuire graduated from Henrico High School. He served as a U.S. Navy Seal from 1988 to 1998. His professional experience includes founding SEAL Team Physical Training Inc.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here