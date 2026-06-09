Rep. Rick W. Allen Sells Off Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Representative Rick W. Allen (Republican-Georgia) recently sold shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Ameriprise Financial stock on April 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "R.W. ALLEN & ASSOCIATES, INC. > RWA&A - SECURITIES" account.

Representative Rick W. Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 4/16/2026.

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Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AMP stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $447.33. The company had a trading volume of 84,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $455.94 and a 200 day moving average of $472.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.37 and a 1-year high of $550.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 20.57%.The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 42.63 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AMP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $543.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total transaction of $2,955,612.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,883,789.56. This trade represents a 50.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total transaction of $558,996.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,729. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.9% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,839 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,116 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 111,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 275.6% during the third quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 5,915 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 45.5% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company's stock.

About Representative Allen

Rick Allen (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia's 12th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Allen (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia's 12th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Allen was born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1951. He attended Auburn University in Alabama, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. in building construction. After earning his degree, Allen worked as an estimator, project administrator and assistant to the president with a construction firm in Augusta. In 1976, he founded his own construction business, R. W. Allen & Associates, Inc. The company operates in six states across the country. In 2008, Allen was presented with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year award.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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