Rep. Rick W. Allen Sells Off Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Representative Rick W. Allen (Republican-Georgia) recently sold shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG). In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Procter & Gamble stock on April 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "R.W. ALLEN & ASSOCIATES, INC. > RWA&A - SECURITIES" account.

Representative Rick W. Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial NYSE: AMP on 4/15/2026.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.68. The company has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock worth $39,195,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,050,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,270,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $3,776,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

About Representative Allen

Rick Allen (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia's 12th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Allen (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia's 12th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Allen was born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1951. He attended Auburn University in Alabama, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. in building construction. After earning his degree, Allen worked as an estimator, project administrator and assistant to the president with a construction firm in Augusta. In 1976, he founded his own construction business, R. W. Allen & Associates, Inc. The company operates in six states across the country. In 2008, Allen was presented with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year award.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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